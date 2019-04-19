Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

As Poll Action Shifts to Yadav Areas, MSY Adds Thrust to Vote Transfer With ‘Respect Mayawati’ Message

The SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's appeal could go a long way in ironing out any wrinkles in smooth vote-transfer between SP-BSP voters across the state.

Suhas Munshi | News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 3:31 PM IST
As Poll Action Shifts to Yadav Areas, MSY Adds Thrust to Vote Transfer With ‘Respect Mayawati’ Message
Mulayam Singh Yadav, his son and party President Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati wave at the crowd during their joint rally in Mainpur
New Delhi: After nearly a quarter of a century of bitter separation, Mulayam Singh Yadav once again shared the stage with BSP chief Mayawati, who had come to Mainpuri to support the SP patriarch in his contest from this seat.

Mulayam used the opportunity, in what he hinted was his final dive into active politics, to express gratitude towards Mayawati. "I thank and welcome Mayawati for coming all the way. I'm very happy that's she's come to support me."

MSY added, "Mujhe bohot khushi hai ki aap hamare liye vote maangne aayin hain. Main aapka ehsan kabhi nahi bhuluunga. Samay samay par Mayawati ne hamara saath diya hai. Mayawati jaise bade leader ka sammaan kijiye (I am very happy that you have come to ask for votes on my behalf. I will always be grateful Mayawati has always stood by us. Respect a strong leader like Mayawati)."

MSY's public acknowledgment and his gratitude towards the BSP chief could be read as an appeal to the SP voters to pull out all the stops in supporting BSP wherever its candidates have been fielded.

The SP founder's appeal could go a long way in ironing out any wrinkles in smooth vote-transfer between SP-BSP voters across the state.

This is especially significant given that the successive Lok Sabha election phases are now moving from Jat dominated areas into Yadav dominated seats where any confusion over who, between Akhilesh Yadav and his brother Shivpal Yadav, has MSY's blessings could have adverse impact on Mahagathbandhan's prospects.

In their own ways, both MSY and Mayawati, tried to tell SP loyalists that they shouldn't consider voting for Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party which is fighting Mahagathbandhan strongly on several seats.

While MSY tried to do it by profusely thanking Mayawati, the BSP supremo returned the compliment in her speech by asserting that "the real leader of the backward classes was Mulayam Singh Yadav who started a movement that is now being truly represented only by his political heir Akhilesh Yadav."

While his gratitude toward Mayawati was the real thrust of his speech, the SP patriarch also added that vulnerable sections of society were suffering under the current BJP dispensation, "The poor are unhappy, women are being exploited."

The other significant bit in his speech was MSY's admission that this election from Mainpuri was the conclusion of his over 50 years in active politics. Given that this is the last time, as he himself said, was seeking support of the electorate, he could also be seen as attracting sympathy and support well and beyond the reaches of the Mahagathbandhan.
