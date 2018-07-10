As Prashant Kishor Keeps Netas Guessing, Online Poll Drops Hint on Future Course

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Congress President Rahul Gandhi, political strategist Prashant Kishor has worked with leaders from across the political spectrum.With less than a year left for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kishor has kept everyone guessing as to which campaign his Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) will work with next year.Meanwhile, I-PAC has launched a campaign to ascertain a new ‘National Agenda’ on the lines of ‘Swaraj’ before Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. I-PAC will hold an online poll asking users to vote for the “best suited” leader.Volunteers can then “help the chosen leader get elected in the upcoming General Elections in 2019” through this campaign. I-PAC claims that more than 25,000 students from various colleges of India have joined the campaign.For Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary in October this year, I-PAC is conducting an online survey called ‘National Agenda Forum’ to start a discourse on Gandhi’s idea of ‘Swaraj’ and what constitutes the national agenda.“As the nation celebrates the 150th Birth Anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) aims to pay tribute by resurrecting the conversation around his Constructive Programme. In 1945, through his 18-point Constructive Programme, Gandhi ji outlined the key priorities for independent India and urged citizens to work towards them,” the I-PAC statement said.It added, “Taking this spirit forward, I-PAC has launched the National Agenda Forum (NAF), a pan-India initiative to resurrect the conversation around Gandhi ji’s vision and use it to re-imagine and co-create India’s priorities to formulate an actionable agenda for contemporary India.”On Wednesday, July 11, voting will begin on two important points. The first point, titled ‘Set the Agenda’ reads “Contribute and vote to set the actionable agenda for contemporary India”. The second point, titled ‘Choose the Leader’, reads, “Vote for the leader best suited to adopt and execute this agenda”.The results of the vote will be declared on August 15. Between September and October this year, volunteers will meet with the selected leader. In January and February of 2019, around 5 months prior to Lok Sabha polls, I-PAC will work for the “Adoption of agenda as part of official manifesto of the party”.Over the last few months, Kishor has kept himself busy with high-profile meetings. Sources said he recently met with BJP president Amit Shah and also with Nitish Kumar, which gave rise to speculation that he may move back to the NDA fold for the upcoming General Election.​