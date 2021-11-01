As Rajib Banerjee Rejoins TMC, BJP Plans to Weed Out 'Traitors' Who Are Likely to Jump Ship, Claims Dilip Ghosh

BJP vice president, Dilip Ghosh is fuming at the long list of ministers, who had initially left TMC to join their party, but are now abandoning the saffron bastion, to return to the TMC turf. The latest to exit BJP is Rajib Banerjee, who re-joined TMC not even a month after BJP made him a Special Invitee in the National Executive Body.

With BJP MLA numbers steadily fallen and currently standing at 70, Dilip Ghosh made a strong and controversial statement recently. Ghosh said, “Before the election, a lot of traitors came in greed to join BJP. Many of them have gone and some of them are still here. Now, we will identify them and remove them from the party.”

So far, Mukul Roy, Sabyasachi Dutta, Sunil Mondal and Rajib Banerjee have returned to TMC while Arjun Singh, Soumitra khan, Locket Chatterjee, Suvendu Adhikary, Anupam Hazra and Probir Ghosal still remain in BJP. However, Ghosh’s comment has already started the guessing game of who-will-exit-BJP-next in the political circles.

Reacting to Ghosh’s statement, TMC General Secretary, Kunal Ghosh speculated, “Dilip Ghosh has made this statement for Suvendu Adhikary.”

However, in an exclusive interview to News18, Dilip Ghosh explained, “Leaders and workers came to join BJP before elections. However, many did not get the power they desired in the party, and are therefore returning to TMC. Our objective is to identify those individuals and remove them. Each district is identifying such traitors at every level and we have proof against a lot of them. More individuals will be identified and removed soon.”

Dilip Ghosh is of the opinion that these traitors are damaging BJP morale, and image by staying in the party. Ghosh claimed that there are even some who wants to return but cannot do so unless they take a few members from BJP with them. Therefore they are cajoling BJP members to leave the party and convincing them to join TMC. Such persons have to be weeded out, pointed Ghosh.

“We have started an investigation from constituency to booth level and we will identify these people and take immediate steps to remove them.”

Though Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikary is known to have bad terms, when Ghosh was asked if he hinted at Adhikary while making the earlier statement, Ghosh said, “Ask Kunal to see his own party and not to worry about our party.”

