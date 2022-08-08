As 'RCP Row' Unravels Threads of Coalition Fabric in Bihar, RJD Waits on Side With Stitching Needle

Is Nitish Kumar upset? Is there a rift between JDU and BJP? Will the oldest ally again ditch the biggest democratic party in the world? Is Bihar heading towards the change in rule?

These are the questions spreading like wildfire in the political grapevine, after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar skipped the NITI Aayog meeting held on Sunday, hosted by the Prime Minister. He accompanied Telangana CM KCR in his non-attendance, but the latter had chosen to publicly ‘boycott’ the meet. However, Nitish had no such excuse and neither was he ill, and was seen attending other programmes in Patna while the meeting went on.

But this is not new. The JDU and BJP have played antagonists on several issues in the past, be it the Special Status to Bihar, CAA, Abrogation of Article 370, Ram mandir, triple talaq or population control. And if the latest tussle is analysed, it has come on the back of other recent ‘disagreements’ – the Agnipath row, busting of PFI module, Vidhan Sabha Speaker ruckus and BJP’s national executive meeting.

Amidst talks of political crisis in the state of Bihar, the sequence of events happening in the state are indicate some major political developments.

CM Nitish Kumar skipping the fourth central meeting in just two months has added fuel to fire. Although, the leader could not meet Home Minister Amit Shah on July 31 in Patna because of Covid-19, he missed the NITI Aayog meeting despite having recovered from the disease.

Earlier, Nitish had not attended the Har Ghar Tiranga meet called by Shah, and had also declined a dinner feast by PM Modi to bid farewell to former President Ram Nath Kovind, and skipped the oath ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu as well, without giving any official reasons for his absence.

To look at more background on the tussle, one would have to go back to August 5, when JDU’s state president Upendra Kushwaha issued a show cause notice to ex-steel minister RCP Singh, seeking an explanation for the purchase of 40 bighas of land between 2013-2022. The very next day RCP Singh tendered his resignation in front of the media, and called JDU ‘a sinking ship’.

RCP Singh alleged a conspiracy against him and accused Nitish of ‘not even having the courtesy to inform him when he was denied ticket a to Rajya Sabha’.

A war of words followed when JDU president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh batted out RCP’s career in JDU. Lalan said RCP had no idea of politics as he had never contested any election. Moreover, JDU Prez said that RCP was only physically present in JDU but ‘his soul was somewhere else’ – clearly hinting at BJP.

Following his attack on RCP, Lalan Singh said that there was a conspiracy to destabilise JDU and he alleged that ‘Chirag’s Model’ was being repeated, attacking the BJP indirectly.

Chirag Paswan within hours replied in a tweet to the JDU President and said that it was crores of people of Bihar who defeated Nitish and not him. One one hand, the now largest party in Bihar – RJD is waiting eagerly with open arms for forming a new government and on the other hand registering it’s ‘Pratirodh’ on the streets of Patna against the central government.

Meanwhile, back to to back meetings are being scheduled both by JDU and RJD, sources said. The Mahagathbandhan (JDU RJD and Congress) which formed a government in 2015 have asked their legislators to remain present in Patna.

