As Sasikala Returns, a 'Jittery' AIADMK Warns of Riots; TN Govt Seizes Property of Her Kin

Properties owned by V N Sudhakaran and J Ilavarasi, close relatives of expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala and co-convicts in an assets case, in the city have been confiscated in compliance with a 2017 Supreme Court order, the Tamil Nadu government said on Sunday. The action, announced a day ahead of Sasikala's proposed return to the state after serving the four-year term in the case, applies to nearly 6,000 sq ft land and buildings with a constructed area of 4,300 sq ft plus in downtown Chennai.

Besides Sasikala, Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi were also sentenced to undergo four year inprisonment by the apex court in February, 2017. While Sasikala, close aide of late chief minister Jayalalithaa, was released on January 27 after she completed her prison term, the other two are in jail and likely to complete their sentences soon.

Sasikala is scheduled to return by road on Monday from Karnataka, after taking rest following recovery from COVID-19. With the confiscation, necessary changes have been effected in the records and the properties are vested in the government now, Chennai District Collectorate said in an official release.

The income from the properties including rent and pending rent would accrue to the government, the release said. The properties confiscated are undivided share in land and 'additional buildings' on upscale Wallace Garden Street and a ground plus one house on posh TTK Road.

These are owned by Lex Property Development Private Limited's partners Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi. The disproportionate assets case originally filed against Jayalalithaa and the three others for amassment of Rs 66.65 crore assets disproportionate to their known sources of income between 1991 and 1996. The case was later transferred to Bengaluru.

While the trial court in Bengaluru convicted all the four, the Karnataka High Court later acquitted them. The Supreme Court, allowing appeals challenging their acquittals, confirmed and restored the trial court order convicting Sasikala, Illavarasi and Sudhakaran, while abating appeals related to Jayalalithaa in view of her death in December, 2016.

Meanwhile, Sasikala's return has sent sparks flying, as the AIADMK government on Saturday alleged she could incite riots on her return by deliberately provoking sentiments.

Senior ministers of the ruling party met Tamil Nadu DGP for the second time in two days to complain about the possibility of riots erupting when Sasikala returns to her home state on February 8.

After meeting the DGP on Saturday, law minister CV Shanmugam told reporters: "They are working towards inciting a riot, towards breaking peace, towards danger to common man's life and property in Tamil Nadu. They want to conspire to create such incidents and put the blame on the AIADMK."

"So we have told the police that they must stop this conspiracy and stop Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran from misusing the party flag and name," he said.

Dhinakaran, the founder of the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and MLA from Jayalalithaa’s erstwhile RK Nagar constituency, had told reporters on Friday that AIADMK appears rattled by Sasikala’s return and their complaints on the party flag were laughable. "Anyone can use any party flag, there are no rules governing its use. Just as their previous objection on us using Jayalalithaa’s, their objections on this flag are also invalid,” he said.

After the Shanmugam’s remarks, Dinakaran hit back and said that all of his statements are being distorted. "When so many of us who believe in Chinnamma are preparing to welcome her back, I don't know why one or two ministers are so nervous, " He tweeted.

"Looking at the lies unleashed by those in power who have gone back to the DGP a second time, it raises suspicion that they could be planning something to disrupt law and order and blame it on Chinnamma and her supporters, " He tweeted, adding that all this is being watched closely by the people of Tamil Nadu.

Also Read: Ahead of Sasikala Return to Tamil Nadu on Feb 7, Dhinakaran Sees 'Chemical' Changes Brewing in Politics

(With PTI inputs)