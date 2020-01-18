As Savarkar Debate Creates Rift between Maha Allies, Aaditya Thackeray Does a Balancing Act

Mumbai: The debate over Veer Savarkar may keep Maharashtra's coalition government of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP in troubled waters particularly after Sena leader Sanjay Raut's latest comments on opposition to Savarkar. On Saturday, Raut said that those who oppose Savarkar should be asked to stay in the jail in Andaman where he was lodged and only then will they ‘realize the sacrifice and contribution to the nation’.

“Those who oppose Veer Savarkar, they maybe from any ideology or party, let them stay for just two days at the cell in Andaman cellular jail where Savarkar was lodged. Only then will they realize his sacrifice and his contribution to the nation,” Raut said.

In an attempt to balance the issue amid the alliance partners and putting speculation of rift to rest, Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray said that Raut’s statement is his personal opinion.

“Our alliance with the Congress is intact. When two different ideologies come together it is known as democracy,” Thackeray said.

Raut’s statement was, however, welcomed by Savarakar’s grandson Ranjit Savarkar. “I welcome Sanjay Raut's statement. In the past also, the Shiv Sena aggressively opposed the defamation of Savarkar. I expect that the Sena will now convince the Congress leaders not to oppose Savarkar.

Taking a jibe at Congress’ Rahul Gandhi, Ranjit said that the leaders of the grand old party are “parroting what Gandhi says”. “Sanjay Raut has dared Rahul Gandhi to go to Goa and Andaman. It itself speaks very clearly,” Ranjit said.

