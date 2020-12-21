As Smaller Parties Form Alliance for 2022 UP Polls, Has the Ship Sailed for Akhilesh Yadav's Game Plan?

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav had previously said he would forge alliances with smaller parties instead of big faces. However, with nine small parties coming together as the 'Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha' to contest the Uttar Pradesh 2022 elections, has Yadav already missed his opportunity?

“Our Party Chief had met Akhilesh Yadav around a year back. There were discussions about 2022 polls but after that meeting we did not get any positive response from his side," said Piyush Mishra, the National Spokesperson of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

"That was disappointing as people were hopeful that SP was interested in defeating communal parties. But we decided to move on our own and to bring together all the small parties under one umbrella. Then Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha was formalised and our party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar decided to bring all the small parties together," he said.

Mishra said that in the recent Bihar elections, their alliance with smaller parties, AIMIM and BSP had yielded good results. "AIMIM won five seats while BSP bagged one seat. We are sure that Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will perform exceptionally in the upcoming 2022 state assembly polls as well. Next government in the state will be of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha,” he added.

Meanwhile, the SP chief's estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav has also rejected his nephew's 'one seat' offer. Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohiya (PSP-L) chief Shivpal termed it as a 'cruel joke' and said that he is ready to fight the elections strongly. Yadav had offered a ministerial berth to his uncle Shivpal in the polls and stated that he will leave one seat of Jaswantnagar constituency for him.

On the other hand, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had also recently met Om Prakash Rajbhar in Lucknow amidst speculations of AAP too becoming a part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. The AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently announced that his party will be actively contesting the 2022 UP state assembly polls.

After the announcement of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting elections in UP, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi had announced that his party will be part of Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha.

"Rajbhar's party had played a role in the victory of AIMIM candidates in the recently held Bihar assembly elections,” Owaisi had said.

Apart from Rajbhar's SBSP, the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha includes the former UP minister Babu Singh Kushwaha's Jan Adhikar Party, Babu Ram Pal's Rashtriya Uday Party, Anil Singh Chauhan's Janata Kranti Party and Premchand Prajapati's Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party to name a few. Now, a formal announcement regarding Shivpal Yadav’s PSPL coming under Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha is expected soon.