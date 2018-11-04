English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As TDP Ties up With Congress, NTR's Widow Requests Him to Take 'Rebirth' to Save Telugu Pride
Parvathi, who joined the YSR Congress in 2014, alleged that by placing TDP at the feet of Congress, Naidu has given up the very ideology with which NTR floated the party.
File photo of the late Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao.
New Delhi: With the TDP joining forces with Congress, party founder NT Rama’s widow has “requested” her deceased husband to take rebirth to restore the self-respect of Telugus.
In a unique protest, NT Rama Rao's widow Lakshmi Parvathi placed a four-page letter at the NTR's 'samadhi' in Hyderabad beseeching him to come back. Parvathi is upset over the fact that TDP president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s has decided to befriend the Congress.
The legendary actor-turned-politician had formed the TDP in 1982 on the plank of Telugu self-respect. Within nine months, he stormed to power ending the virtual monopoly of the Congress in Andhra Pradesh politics.
Parvathi, who joined the YSR Congress in 2014, alleged that by placing TDP at the feet of Congress, Naidu has given up the very ideology with which NTR floated the party. She wrote that this action of Naidu for personal gains caused pain to crores of followers and admirers of NTR.
"I am waiting for the day when people of Andhra Pradesh will get back their self-respect, said Parvathi, who sat in silence for a few minutes at the NTR memorial.
Chandrababu Naidu had met Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday. They agreed to bury the past and work together to defeat the Modi government in the 2019 elections.
Parvathi was second wife of NTR. He married her in 1993, a few months before he returned to power with a landslide victory. However, NTR's son-in-law Chandrababu Naidu led a revolt and became chief minister in August 1995, citing Parvathi's growing interference in administration and party affairs.
NTR died in January 1996 and since then Parvathi has been living in political oblivion.
(With agency inputs)
(With agency inputs)
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
