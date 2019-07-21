As Team Modi 2.0 Completes 50 Days in Office, Here's a Look at Govt's Report Card

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government on Sunday completed 50 days in their second stint after securing a historic mandate in Lok Sabha polls.

On the 50th day, the government underlined its priorities by setting sights on making India a $5 trillion economy by 2024 and hitting the ground running on spurring growth.

The party with multiple manifestos claims to have fulfilled promises such as pension scheme for farmers, small traders and unorganized workers, an extension of PM-KISAN to all farmers and setting up of a Jal Shakti ministry.

Let's take a look at the achievements of the BJP-led NDA government that stormed to power for the second term:

Roadmap for $5 trillion Economy

Ahead of the budget speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brainstormed with top bureaucrats of finance and other ministries and came up with a 100-day agenda with a focus to revive the sagging economy, which has slipped to 6.6 percent in the third quarter of 2018-19, and to create jobs.

The Union Budget, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 5, outlined the roadmap for the $5trillion economy and doubling the farmer’s income.

The Budget also aimed to ensure the timely reach of electricity and cooking gas connection to every house, ending angel tax, boosting urban development and the living standards, including the

poor.

The 50 days report card of the BJP-led NDA government which stormed back to power goes on to list labour reforms, enacting strong laws against frauds who dupe the poor, death penalty for child sexual assault, higher MSP for Kharif crops as its pro-people decisions.

Decisive Action Against Corruption

The government has also shown zero tolerance towards terrorism by conducting with the removal of tainted bureaucrats across many departments has happened, along with a cleanup of J&K Bank, key to security in the state.

Calling the 50 days of Modi-government as “decisive and directional”, it also emphasizes on inclusive development.

Bilateral Ties

The development also has taken place in the foreign policy front with PM Modi emerging as the most sought-after leaders for pull-aside meetings in the recent G-20 Summit. BIMSTEC leaders arrived to witness his swearing-in. He also visited Sri Lanka and the Maldives to improve the Neighbourhood First policy. He also strongly articulated India’s position against terror at the SCO Summit and also led the world in celebrating International Yoga Day.

Space Exploration

Making space exploration a priority, the Centre has proposed several missions such as Gaganyaan, which will become India’s first human space flight by 2022. Mission Venus, tentative launch in 2023, with the objective to study the atmosphere and surface topography of Venus. Solar mission Aditya L1, scheduled for launch in 2020 to study Sun’s Corona and its impact on climatic changes are the other mission proposed.

Chandryaan-2, which will study the surface of the moon, is scheduled to be launched on July 22. The launch was postponed due to technical glitch last week.