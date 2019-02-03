English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
As Tejashwi Puts His 'Condition' to Back Rahul as Next PM, Cong President Pacifies Him With an Assurance
In an effort to not let the allies feel left out, Rahul Gandhi assured that it was the 'gathbandhan sarkar' (coalition government) that would come to power after Lok Sabha polls.
File photo of Tejashwi Yadav with the Rahul Gandhi.
Patna: The residents of Bihar on Sunday witnessed a 'bromance' between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav with the latter pitching for Congress president as the next PM and Gandhi praising him at a rally.
Yadav's praise, although, came with a condition. "You have all the qualifications to be the next PM, but onus also lies in you and the Congress party to take along all the other parties," the RJD leader said at the opposition's election rally at Gandhi Maidan here.
Friction between the grand old party and its allies has been witnessed on several occasions as they demand that Congress treats them as equals in running the coalition governments. The allies have made it clear that they don't want a lesser role if they help Congress come to power.
In an effort to not let the allies feel left out, Rahul Gandhi assured that it was the 'gathbandhan sarkar' (coalition government) that would come to power after Lok Sabha polls and later the state assembly elections.
"Tejashwi ji yuva neta hain, kaam karke dikhate hain, jhooth nahi bolte hain aur hum sab milkar izzat se, pyaar se, ek saath Lok Sabha mein aur uske ekdum baad Vidhan Sabha mein gathbandhan ki sarkar banane ja rahe hain (Tejashwi is the leader of the youth. He doesn't lie and we all will together form a coalition government after Lok Sabha polls and the state assembly elections)," Gandhi said during Jan Aakansha Rally here.
Recently, DMK president MK Stalin had also pitched for the Congress president as the next PM. BJP leaders, including PM Modi, have often taken a swipe at the Opposition over their "multiple PM faces" and the "confusion" surrounding it.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
