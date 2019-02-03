LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

As Tejashwi Puts His 'Condition' to Back Rahul as Next PM, Cong President Pacifies Him With an Assurance

In an effort to not let the allies feel left out, Rahul Gandhi assured that it was the 'gathbandhan sarkar' (coalition government) that would come to power after Lok Sabha polls.

News18.com

Updated:February 3, 2019, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
As Tejashwi Puts His 'Condition' to Back Rahul as Next PM, Cong President Pacifies Him With an Assurance
File photo of Tejashwi Yadav with the Rahul Gandhi.
Loading...
Patna: The residents of Bihar on Sunday witnessed a 'bromance' between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav with the latter pitching for Congress president as the next PM and Gandhi praising him at a rally.

Yadav's praise, although, came with a condition. "You have all the qualifications to be the next PM, but onus also lies in you and the Congress party to take along all the other parties," the RJD leader said at the opposition's election rally at Gandhi Maidan here.

Friction between the grand old party and its allies has been witnessed on several occasions as they demand that Congress treats them as equals in running the coalition governments. The allies have made it clear that they don't want a lesser role if they help Congress come to power.

In an effort to not let the allies feel left out, Rahul Gandhi assured that it was the 'gathbandhan sarkar' (coalition government) that would come to power after Lok Sabha polls and later the state assembly elections.

"Tejashwi ji yuva neta hain, kaam karke dikhate hain, jhooth nahi bolte hain aur hum sab milkar izzat se, pyaar se, ek saath Lok Sabha mein aur uske ekdum baad Vidhan Sabha mein gathbandhan ki sarkar banane ja rahe hain (Tejashwi is the leader of the youth. He doesn't lie and we all will together form a coalition government after Lok Sabha polls and the state assembly elections)," Gandhi said during Jan Aakansha Rally here.

Recently, DMK president MK Stalin had also pitched for the Congress president as the next PM. BJP leaders, including PM Modi, have often taken a swipe at the Opposition over their "multiple PM faces" and the "confusion" surrounding it.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram