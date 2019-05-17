As the Ultimate Phase of Lok Sabha Polls Nears, Candidates with Zero Political Background Try Their Luck

The fate of hundreds of candidates affiliated to various political parties running for the ongoing Lok sabha elections across 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh will be sealed on May 23. This time, however, a number of candidates from a non-political background were fielded by multiple parties to try their luck in the poll season.From retired bureaucrats to journalists to former member Railway Board, all the candidates have a common goal — to bring about a positive change in the society.Former Principal Commissioner of Income Tax Department, Preeta Harit was fielded by the Congress from Agra Lok Sabha constituency. The 55-year-old former bureaucrat has been running an organisation called Bahujan Samyak Sangathan for the past four years and claims to have the support among the Dalit community “from Jammu to Assam”. She did her post-graduation in History and cracked the civil services in her first attempt at the age of 22.Another former bureaucrat, a 1978 batch IRS officer Girish Narayan Pandey contested the Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow with a Sarvodaya Bharat Party ticket. Pandey, a Retired Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, claims that his party is contesting from seven seats in the state, namely Meerut, Lucknow, Pratapgarh, Basti, Gorakhpur and Salempur.Meanwhile, the Sarvodaya Bharat Party has also fielded a former member of the railway board, Mohammad Irshad from Pratapgarh. Irshad cleared his Special Class Railway Apprentice examination to join the Railways and has worked at the position of additional member in the Railway Board, before finally retiring from work in the year 2008. Post his retirement from railways, Irshad decided to move back to his native place Pratapgarh to work for the welfare of the destitute in his constituency.An ace shooter and a retired 1982 PCS officer Shyam Singh Yadav contested from Jaunpur Lok Sabha with a BSP ticket in the sixth phase of the ongoing polls. Born in Jaunpur, Yadav has participated in many national and international shooting championships and have also done MSc and LLB from Allahabad University. Yadav has also worked in the capacity of the municipal commissioner, special secretary and Vice Chairman of many development authorities.Surpriya Srinate, a Congress candidate from Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat that will go to polls in the seventh and final phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 19, is a journalist by profession. Her father, late Harsh Vardhan, was a two-time Congress MP from Maharajganj and a member of the Consultative Committee, Ministry of Defence. He began his political career as the president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha in 1974. Srinate studied in Loreto Convent in Lucknow and graduated from Lucknow University.