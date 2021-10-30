As TRS, BJP Spar Huzurabad By-poll Sees 76.26% Voting by 5 pm, May Cross 85%

Amid tensions and fights between TRS and the BJP, the Huzurabad by-poll saw a huge voting percentage at 76.26 percent by 5 pm as it was put at 66.61 percent at 3 pm.

The Election Commission made elaborate arrangements in the Huzurabad segment which saw fighting between the TRS and the BJP activists.

The officials estimate that the total percentage will easily go beyond 85 percent when the final numbers come. Some of the polling stations saw tensions as the activists spar on violations like money distribution, the presence of non-locals and leaders entering into the polling booths.

Also Reads: Kailash Vijayvargiya Alleges ‘Nexus’ between Anti-Social Elements, Police and Politicians in Bengal

There were reports that BJP got into a tussle with the TRS leaders including MLA Ramesh, Kaushik Reddy, and others for violating the poll code.

The by-polls which turned prestigious become a tough fight between the TRS and the BJP. It was said that this time 14 percent more voting was seen with more people coming to cast votes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.