As TRS MPs Mount Pressure, Centre Agrees to Release GST Arrears in Two Instalments

Hyderabad: The Centre on Monday agreed to release the Goods and Services Tax (GST) arrears due for the state after Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MPs raised a strong pitch for it in Parliament amid opposition parties shouting slogans calling for a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

During Question Hour, TRS MPs Nama Nageshwar Rao and Kotha Prabhakar Reddy launched a broadside at the BJP-led central government for ignoring their repeated appeals for the release of Rs 5,000 crore in GST and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST).

Union Minister of State for Finance Anuraag Thakur later informed Lok Sabha that the arrears will be released in two spells.

Since 2017, the Centre has released Rs 2,10,980 crore to the states till last September. Thakur said the pending GST bills of October and November last year will be cleared in two phases.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao earlier wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions, but is yet to get a response.

