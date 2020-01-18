Take the pledge to vote

Amid Friction With State over CAA, Kerala Guv's Wikipedia Entry Changed to 'BJP Acting President'

The development came at a time when the Governor and the state government are at loggerheads following the former's support for the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has been opposed vociferously by the latter.

Meera Manu | News18

Updated:January 18, 2020, 4:30 PM IST
Amid Friction With State over CAA, Kerala Guv's Wikipedia Entry Changed to 'BJP Acting President'
Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan at the event in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's biography on his Wikipedia article on Saturday was changed to "acting president" of the BJP Kerala State Committee, in place of the "working president", for a short while.

Wikipedia, a free resource platform is open for editing to all.

As the matter came to notice, the edit was rectified in no time.

The development came at a time when the Governor and the state government are at loggerheads following the former's support for the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which has been opposed vociferously by the latter.

The Kerala Assembly earlier passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the controversial law, becoming the first state to do so. It had asked the Centre to cancel the legislation that has triggered countrywide protests. The resolution was supported by all the MLAs, except the BJP's O Rajagopal. The state is planning to move the Supreme Court against the CAA.

Khan has recently been in news after refusing to sign an ordinance on the delimitation of wards prior to the impending local body polls. He received the backing of the opposition Congress party as the matter turned controversial.

Khan, who succeeded P Sathasivam as Governor, took the oath of office in September last year.

