As UP Records Highest Single-day Spike with 3,246 Covid-19 Cases, Cong Chief Slams Yogi Adityanath Govt

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) Chief Ajay Kumar Lallu on Sunday attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led government as it recorded its highest single-day spike of 3,246 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Speaking to the media, Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “The Covid-19 situation is getting worse day by day in the state but the government refuses to acknowledge the alarming situation. There is a huge shortage of beds in hospitals across the state, including in Lucknow to treat corona patients, who are being forced to run from pillar to post for medical help.”

The UPCC chief said that apart from improving the quality of conditions of Covid facilities in the state, the UP government needs to ramp up testing.

“The state capital Lucknow itself reported over 5,000 Covid-19 cases. However, the city has only four hospitals for treatment. There are 400 beds for infected patients in Era Medical College, 100 beds in Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, 200 in Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) and 200 beds in King George Medical College (KGMU), which is insufficient to treat the rising number of cases. One can only imagine the situation in other parts of the state,” Lallu said.

In a sharp attack to the BJP government, he said there is “complete chaos” due to unsanitary and untreated conditions inside hospitals which includes water seepage, lack of food arrangements and lack of medicines.

“While the Chief Minister is busy handling the media, people are more scared of arrangements made by the government due to the poor condition of hospitals and quarantine conditions,” he said.

According to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department, 3,246 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the state to 66,988. There are 23,921 active cases in the state. As many as 41,641 patients have recovered and been discharged, the bulletin said. Thirty-nine more people died due to virus infection in the state, pushing the toll to 1,426.