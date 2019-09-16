As Uttar Pradesh Bypolls Inch Closer, Cracks in Congress Widen over Selection of Candidates

Lucknow: As the by-elections for 13 assembly seats inch closer, dissent brews in the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh.

Some Congress candidates have raised an objection to the party’s way of handling the upcoming bypolls and selection of candidates. Acharya Pramod Krishnam, Congress’s Lok Sabha candidate for from Lucknow, hit out at the party leadership for not discussing candidature with him. “The candidate for Lucknow Cantonment seat was taken without any consultation with me. I will write to AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi about it,” he said.

The Lucknow Cantonment seat was vacated by BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi prompting a by-election for the constituency.

“Many leaders have written to Sonia Gandhi regarding the matter. The Congress candidate from Lucknow Cantonment has already started his campaign but many leaders are clearly unhappy with his selection,” said a senior Congress leader who didn’t wish to be named.

When asked about the exact cause of their dissatisfaction, a senior leader revealed that many “don’t even feature in the list of probables by the in-charge of that particular seat.”

Soon after Lok Sabha debacle, an in-charge was nominated for certain assembly seats. Dilpreet Singh, the candidate for Lucknow Cantonment, also does not feature in the list of probables prepared by senior Congress leader Rajesh Mishra.

Till date, the Congress has declared 10 out of 12 candidates for the bypolls, whereas nominations have already been filed for Hamirpur.

Congress candidates announced include Umesh Kumar Diwakar from Iglas, Dilpreet Singh from Lucknow Cantt, Ranjana Pandey from Manikpur, Neeraj Tripathi from Pratapgarh, Tanuj Punia from Zaidpur (Barabanki), Nauman Masood from Gangoh, Sneh Lata from Tundla, Karishma Thakur from Govindnagar, Sunil Mishra from Jalalpur and Raj Mangal Yadav from Ghosi.

The upcoming bypolls will hold sway over the UP assembly elections in 2022. However, the date for Hamirpur bypoll is yet to be announced by the Election Commission.

