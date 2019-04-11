English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Voting Begins in 91 Constituencies, Leaders Take to Twitter With a Special Message
Even as the clock struck 7 on Thursday morning and long lines were seen outside many polling booths, several leaders including PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah took to Twitter to encourage voters to turn out in large numbers.
Representative image. (PTI)
New Delhi: It’s the first day of the world’s largest democratic exercise as voting begins in 91 constituencies across 18 states.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had a few weeks ago urged various luminaries to encourage voters, called upon the constituencies going to the polls today to “turn out in record numbers.”
The Prime Minister's tweet also enclosed a special message for first-time voters. “I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers,” he tweeted on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet urged “all the voters to participate in the biggest festival of democracy and vote in huge numbers.”
Amit Shah also tweeted just minutes ahead of polling and said, "Only a strong, visionary and honest leadership can work impartially for the development of the people from Kashmir to Andaman. I urge the people of Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to vote in large numbers for a decisive government."
The BJP chief, who has spent the last few weeks campaigning fiercely, put out tweets in multiple languages to encourage voter turnout from across the country.
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, one of the key candidates in the first phase, also took to social media to encourage voters.
“It's 7 am here in Arunachal Pradesh. Voting begins for both Lok Sabha and Assembly election 2019. I appeal everyone to come out and exercise your voting rights along with rest of the nation," he tweeted.
2019 Lok Sabha elections commence today.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2019
I call upon all those whose constituencies are voting in the first phase today to turn out in record numbers and exercise their franchise.
I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers.
Today is a big day when the polling process begins for 91 Lok Sabha seats in the first phase of General Election 2019. I urge all the voters to participate in the biggest festival of democracy and vote in huge numbers.— Chowkidar Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 11, 2019
To continue the pace of development in our North-eastern states, I appeal our sisters and brothers of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura to come out and vote in large numbers.— Chowkidar Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 11, 2019
| Edited by: Angana Chakrabarti
