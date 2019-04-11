As Voting Begins in 91 Constituencies, Leaders Take to Twitter With a Special Message

2019 Lok Sabha elections commence today.



It’s the first day of the world’s largest democratic exercise as voting begins in 91 constituencies across 18 states.Even as the clock struck 7 on Thursday morning and long lines were seen outside many polling booths, several leaders including PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah took to Twitter to encourage voters to turn out in large numbers.Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had a few weeks ago urged various luminaries to encourage voters, called upon the constituencies going to the polls today to “turn out in record numbers.”The Prime Minister's tweet also enclosed a special message for first-time voters. “I specially urge young and first-time voters to vote in large numbers,” he tweeted on Thursday morning.Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet urged “all the voters to participate in the biggest festival of democracy and vote in huge numbers.”Amit Shah also tweeted just minutes ahead of polling and said, "Only a strong, visionary and honest leadership can work impartially for the development of the people from Kashmir to Andaman. I urge the people of Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands to vote in large numbers for a decisive government."The BJP chief, who has spent the last few weeks campaigning fiercely, put out tweets in multiple languages to encourage voter turnout from across the country.Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, one of the key candidates in the first phase, also took to social media to encourage voters.“It's 7 am here in Arunachal Pradesh. Voting begins for both Lok Sabha and Assembly election 2019. I appeal everyone to come out and exercise your voting rights along with rest of the nation," he tweeted.