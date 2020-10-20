As VS Achuthanandan Turns 97, Communist Colossus from Kerala Remains The Quintessential Survivor

There may not be a better model of a fighter and political survivor than Velikkakathu Sankaran Achuthanandan, the oldest communist leader in the country, popularly known as VS, who turned 97 on Tuesday. His transformation from a rigid communist leader to a darling of the masses in the past 25 years may have a lesson or two for those who think life ends with failures. That he went from initially being denied a ticket by the CPI(M) for the 2006 Kerala assembly polls to being sworn in as chief minister two months later, in May, is testament to his popularity. Under his watch the CPI(M)-led LDF won 68 seats against 72 of the Congress-led UDF in the 2011 elections, which was seen as a victory for the LDF. VS, at the age of 93, was the face of the LDF in the 2016 assembly polls too, and the party banked on him despite disagreements with the leadership on many occasions.

The national leadership of the Communist Party of India noticed him when it needed a leader for the Devikulam by-election in 1958. The 35-year-old district secretary of Alappuzha, his home district, was chosen by the central leadership as its campaign convenor in the crucial bypoll, a do-or-die situation for the first elected government of the communist party in this part of the country. It was crucial for the party as the government had a wafer-thin margin in the state assembly. Out of the 124 seats, it had only 60 members and was surviving with the support of some independents.

Though there were many heavyweights in the party, Achuthanandan was chosen by the central leadership for the crucial job as he had proved his mettle. The district which had a large number of agricultural workers, the backbone of the party at the time, contributed the maximum number of MLAs to the party. The district then had 14 assembly seats, and it elected nine communist MLAs and one independent legislator who extended support to the party. This included prominent leaders and ministers TV Thomas, KR Gowri Amma, first Speaker of the state assembly Sankara Narayanan Thampi, and PK Kunjachan.

The first by-election to the state assembly was caused by the annulment of the membership of legislator Rosamma Punnoose from Devikulam in the high ranges of Kerala bordering Tamil Nadu. The do-or-die battle in Devikulam was an example of the young campaign manager Achuthanandan in employing situations for beckoning popular support. The constituency had a large working-class population mainly of Tamil background. Despite the presence of party stalwarts, the campaign used a Tamil singer named Pavalar Varadharajan who would sing with a microphone in hand at every estate in the area. He had a 15-year-old brother who used to accompany him to many a stage, which fascinated voters. The party retained the seat with a song and it improved its vote share by nearly 20,000 votes. Rosamma Punnoose could raise her margin from 1,922 votes a year ago to 7,089. Some may be surprised to learn that the 15- year-old boy was none other than the king of melodies, musician Ilaiyaraaja.

However, everything in his life was not a song for Achuthanandan. Born on October 20, 1923, to Sankaran and Accamma, he lost both his parents at a very young age and was forced to leave his studies after class 7 when he was only 11. Initially, he worked at a tailoring shop with his brother and later joined a coir factory as a worker. His active involvement in trade union activities paved the way for his entry into politics. He joined the state Congress in 1938 and started working with agricultural workers in Kuttanad. Under the influence of P Krishna Pillai, a communist revolutionary, he joined the Communist Party of India in 1940. Achuthanandan raised his voice against the policies of CP Ramaswamy Iyer, who was the-then Divan of Travancore, for the 'American model of government'. For this, he was arrested and sent to jail for five and a half years where he was beaten severely and had his soles pierced by the policemen as punishment. However, he somehow survived. The born fighter and crusader against corruption was instrumental in the punishment of former minister R Balakrishna Pillai in a graft case, a first of its kind incident in the state.

He was the state secretary of the CPI (M) from 1980 to 1992. He was elected a member of the legislative assembly in 1967, 1970, and 1991. He became the leader of opposition in the Kerala assembly on three occasions: 1991 to 1996, 2001 to 2006 and 2011 to 2016.

His life changed after the unexpected election debacle at his home turf Mararikulam and he became the LDF convener in 1996, which was a turning point in his political career. He altered his style and started taking up issues including environmental concerns. This led to widespread support even from outside the party, which led to his chief ministership in 2006. He became a member of the state assembly from Malampuzha in Palakkad district from 2001.

His life, according to him in his early interviews, had a sea change after his marriage to Vasumathy in July 1967. The couple has two children, VA Arunkumar and VV Asha.

It's been more than a year since Achuthanandan, who is also the chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission, stepped out of his official residence. He had a brain haemorrhage last October and was advised complete rest by his team of doctors. After his discharge from hospital, Achuthanandan has returned to his usual routine to a great extent. He is moving inside the house in a wheelchair or with the help of his aides, according to reports.

The veteran leader had expressed the wish to visit his village in Alappuzha but later dropped the plan since the team of doctors taking care of him regularly is based in Thiruvananthapuram.

So this birthday is a close family affair, though the endless followers of the leader are celebrating it as if he is a part of their family.