'Acche Din...': As Wife and Son Rage Over Merger Claim, Lalu Yadav Lip Syncs Modi's Rally Speech

Amid uproar in political circles over Prashant Kishor's "merger offer", Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav on Saturday tried to induce humour with a Dubsmash video.Yadav posted a 17-second video on Twitter where he can be seen lip-syncing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "acche din" slogans from a 2014 rally speech."Every poor person in India will get Rs 15-20 lakh for free," Modi's voice recording says, and ends with "yeh ek jumla" (it's a hollow promise).Ahead of the 2014 general elections, PM Modi had said at a rally, "Should the black money come back? Should we take every rupee from the thieves and the robbers? The public has a right over this money or not? Shouldn't this money be useful for the public? If we bring back the money of these thieves and robbers from foreign banks, then each and every poor of our country will get Rs 15-20 lakh for free. That's how much money is there."The Opposition has been attacking the ruling government over the statement and has questioned BJP about the promised amount.Taking a dig at this statement, Lalu Prasad Yadav posted his Dubsmash video, which has received over 28,000 views and over 5,500 likes.Yadav's "revelations" in his autobiography, Gopalganj to Raisina, recently created a controversy. Writing about former ally JD(U)'s vice-president, Yadav said, "Kishor seemed to indicate that if I (Lalu) were to assure in writing my party's support to the JD(U), the latter would pull out of the BJP alliance and rejoin Mahagathbandhan."The statement to a hectic war of words between Prashant Kishor and RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav and Rabri Devi.Launching a counter-attack, Tejashwi dared Nitish Kumar to speak up on the controversy. "Why is Nitish maintaining silence? He should come out and speak. Prashant Kishor has been meeting us, it is written in Lalu's book also. Prashant should first take permission from Nitish and then tweet."Defending himself Kishor had last week dismissed the claim as "bogus" and said that Nitish Kumar had sent no feelers through him for Bihar chief minister's return to "Mahagathbandhan".