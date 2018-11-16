English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Yogi Adityanath Invokes Ram in Chhattisgarh Polls, Congress Brings in Holy Ganga
On Thursday, senior Congress leader and former state Home minister RPN Singh in a press conference took out a small bottle, which he claimed to be gangajal and poured it on his palm and that of his party colleagues.
File photo of Congress leader RPN Singh
Raipur: In response to BJP’s repeated references to Lord Ram before the Chhattisgarh polls, Congress on Thursday resorted to invoking the sanctity of river Ganga, as the party leaders poured Gangajal on their hands and promised loan waivers to farmers.
On Thursday, senior Congress leader and former state Home minister RPN Singh in a press conference took out a small bottle, which he claimed to be Gangajal and poured it on his palm and that of his party colleagues. He then swore by the holy water that if given a chance, the party would waive off farmer loans within 10 days of coming to power.
When questioned about his lofty promises of guaranteeing loan waivers despite any assurance from party chief Rahul Gandhi, Singh said that he “just wanted to assure the farmers about the announcement”.
However, the move is largely being dubbed as Congress’ response to the BJP’s persistent invocation of Lord Ram in election rallies and speeches, especially by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is currently in his second phase of campaigning in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh.
On Wednesday, Yogi stirred a political upheaval by his statement on the Ram Temple issue. “If Congress couldn’t be loyal to Lord Ram, then it won’t be to anyone (Congress bhagwan ram ki nahin, to kisi ki nahin), he said.
RPN Singh later slammed BJP for bringing up the temple issue and Lord Ram in election rallies. “Why do they (BJP) remember lord Ram and Ram temple whenever elections are around,” questioned Singh, adding that Lord Ram doesn't forgive those who make false promises.
"BJP has been in power for four and a half years at the Centre and had a majority government in UP for two years, but they remember Lord Ram and his temple only during elections. They only indulge in jumlas," claimed Singh.
After the first phase of polling concluded on November 12, the second phase is set to be held in Chhattisgarh on November 20.
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
