Asaduddin Owaisi Faces Non-Bailable Warrant for Failing to Appear in Congress Leader's Assault Case

A special court in Hyderabad issued a non-bailable warrant on Monday against Asaduddin Owaisi, MP and president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for his failure to appear in connection with the attack on former minister and Congress leader Shabbir Ali. A magistrate in the Nampally Metropolitan special court of Hyderabad issued the warrant.

In 2016, during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation-GHMC election campaign, a car carrying senior Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy and Shabbir Ali, was intercepted and attacked.

The police had named Owaisi as the main accused, along with several others, in the chargesheet of the incident, which took place within the Mirchowk limits of the city.

ALSO READ | Owaisi’s AIMIM May Join Hands With Kamal Haasan’s MNM for Tamil Nadu Polls, Likely to Contest At Least 25 Seats

The AIMIM chief was booked under the charges of assault, intimidation and violation of the model code of conduct, citing eye-witnesses and videographs.

However, Asaduddin has denied his involvement in the attack.