Owaisi in a Fix as AIMIM MLAs Now Seek to Contest from 2 Seats in Maharashtra
Earlier, Owaisi had said that the AIMIM will not contest for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. But, the demand from party workers has led to AIMIM re-considering its decision.
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen is planning to contest from two seats in Maharashtra in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election. The party is supporting Prakash Ambedkar's Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh party in Maharashtra by forming the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi front.
Waris Pathan, AIMIM MLA from Byculla, is likely to contest from North Central or North West constituency of Mumbai, said sources. Pathan is a resident of Bandra which comes under the Mumbai North Central constituency.
Syed Imtiaz Jaleel, MLA from Aurangabad central constituency, is likely to contest from Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency and is already in talks with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for the seat. However, the VBA has announced retired Bombay High Court judge Kolse-Patil for the Aurangabad seat.
Earlier, both Owaisi and Ambedkar had said that the AIMIM will not contest for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. But, the demand from party workers has led to AIMIM re-considering its decision.
Besides, Ambedkar has already announced that his party will be contesting on 22 seats in Maharashtra, and he is open for talks with the Congress and NCP on the remaining 26 seats.
However, the Congress-NCP’s delay in deciding on the seat-sharing may result in VBA’s advantage.
Speaking to CNN-News18, Ambedkar said, "We have made ourselves clear. We have announced 22 seats, we are ready for discussion on the remaining 26 seats. But, we will not wait for more than a week. If we don’t get a reply from the Congress in 4-5 days then we will announce candidates for all 48 seats."
A meeting between Ambedkar and Owaisi is scheduled in Hyderabad to decide on the seat-sharing. Jaleel has also reached Hyderabad to discuss the possible seats for AIMIM in Maharashtra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
