English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Asaduddin Owaisi May Contest from One Seat in UP in Addition to Hyderabad
The AIMIM also took a jibe at the electoral alliance between BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that both parties consider Muslim leadership to be “untouchable” and that the community has “suffered” under both their rules
File photo of Asaduddin Owaisi (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Lucknow: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi may contest the Lok Sabha elections from one constituency in Uttar Pradesh in addition to the Hyderabad seat, which he currently holds.
Speaking to News18, UP unit chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen, Shaukat Ali, said the party is planning to contest on at least 50 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and Owaisi may be one of the contenders. He, however, refused to speculate on which seat the AIMIM chief may pick.
The AIMIM also took a jibe at the electoral alliance between BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that both parties consider Muslim leadership to be “untouchable” and that the community has “suffered” under both their rules. Ali also questioned the addition of the Rashtriya Lok Dal to the SP-BSP alliance.
“The alliance is giving place to RLD which represents a mere 4% population of the Jat community, while Muslims who constitute around 22% population of the state has been ignored. It shows that the SP-BSP alliance considers Muslims as untouchable. It should not be forgotten that AIMIM is a much bigger political party than the RLD,” Ali said.
Rubbishing allegations of being the ‘B’ team of the BJP, Ali said the AIMIM had contested the Telangana Assembly elections against the BJP. “What kind of a ‘B’ team will do that? BSP chief Mayawati formed the government with the BJP twice and even did canvassing for the BJP in Gujarat. Now you decide who the ‘B’ team’ of the BJP is.”
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Speaking to News18, UP unit chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen, Shaukat Ali, said the party is planning to contest on at least 50 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and Owaisi may be one of the contenders. He, however, refused to speculate on which seat the AIMIM chief may pick.
The AIMIM also took a jibe at the electoral alliance between BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that both parties consider Muslim leadership to be “untouchable” and that the community has “suffered” under both their rules. Ali also questioned the addition of the Rashtriya Lok Dal to the SP-BSP alliance.
“The alliance is giving place to RLD which represents a mere 4% population of the Jat community, while Muslims who constitute around 22% population of the state has been ignored. It shows that the SP-BSP alliance considers Muslims as untouchable. It should not be forgotten that AIMIM is a much bigger political party than the RLD,” Ali said.
Rubbishing allegations of being the ‘B’ team of the BJP, Ali said the AIMIM had contested the Telangana Assembly elections against the BJP. “What kind of a ‘B’ team will do that? BSP chief Mayawati formed the government with the BJP twice and even did canvassing for the BJP in Gujarat. Now you decide who the ‘B’ team’ of the BJP is.”
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud at Madrid Court, Accepts Suspended Sentence
- Nissan Kicks Compact SUV Launched in India for Rs 9.55 Lakh, to Rival Hyundai Creta and Mahindra XUV300
- This YouTuber Flew Down From Hong Kong to Play PewDiePie's Diss Track Outside T-Series HQ in Noida
- A Professor, Doctor and a Businessman Met on Twitter - Anonymously
- Spider-Man Tom Holland Accidentally Uploads Entire Avengers: Endgame on Twitter? Deets Inside
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results