Asaduddin Owaisi May Contest from One Seat in UP in Addition to Hyderabad

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi may contest the Lok Sabha elections from one constituency in Uttar Pradesh in addition to the Hyderabad seat, which he currently holds.Speaking to News18, UP unit chief of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen, Shaukat Ali, said the party is planning to contest on at least 50 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state, and Owaisi may be one of the contenders. He, however, refused to speculate on which seat the AIMIM chief may pick.The AIMIM also took a jibe at the electoral alliance between BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, alleging that both parties consider Muslim leadership to be "untouchable" and that the community has "suffered" under both their rules. Ali also questioned the addition of the Rashtriya Lok Dal to the SP-BSP alliance."The alliance is giving place to RLD which represents a mere 4% population of the Jat community, while Muslims who constitute around 22% population of the state has been ignored. It shows that the SP-BSP alliance considers Muslims as untouchable. It should not be forgotten that AIMIM is a much bigger political party than the RLD," Ali said.Rubbishing allegations of being the 'B' team of the BJP, Ali said the AIMIM had contested the Telangana Assembly elections against the BJP. "What kind of a 'B' team will do that? BSP chief Mayawati formed the government with the BJP twice and even did canvassing for the BJP in Gujarat. Now you decide who the 'B' team' of the BJP is."