Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Minister for Calling Hyderabad 'Safe Zone' for Terror
Asaduddin Owaisi, who was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Hyderabad for fourth consecutive term, said out that Hyderabad is also the second major exporter of software exports after Bengaluru.
File photo of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (Image: PTI)
Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday slammed Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy for his statement that Hyderabad is a "safe zone for terrorists".
The Hyderabad MP termed the minister's remarks irresponsible and said it was unfortunate that he has stooped so low.
Kishan Reddy, who was elected from Secunderabad, one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Hyderabad city, had said on Friday that Hyderabad had become safe zone for terrorists as any terror incident in the country would have a link to the city.
Talking to reporters, Owaisi asked Kishan Reddy to spell out as to how many written advisories were sent by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) to the Home Ministry during last five years that Hyderabad had become safe heaven for terrorists.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief also said for the last five years, there was complete peace in Hyderabad as no communal riots broke out in the city and all religious festivals passed off peacefully.
Owaisi, who was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Hyderabad for fourth consecutive term, said out that the city is also the second major exporter of software exports after Bengaluru.
"The statement shows how much they hate Telangana and Hyderabad. They don't want to see the state and the city grow because major companies are investing here due to the efforts of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao," he said.
Owaisi said that such statements from BJP leaders are not unexpected as "wherever they see a Muslim, they think he is terrorist".
He clained the BJP was following a "theory of confusion" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi says one thing while his ministers, leaders of BJP, VHP, other organizations and Baba Ramdev say something else.
Recalling that after Modi first became Prime Minister, they started with "Love Jihad", he said that "this was followed by "Ghar Wapsi", mob lynching, excesses on Dalits and now they were speaking of safe zone for terrorists".
After Modi took as the Prime Minister for the second term, series of hate crimes against Muslims occurred in Gurugram, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, he added.
"Mere lip service will not help. You have to practically discharge your constitutional responsibility," he said on Modi's call to end fear among minorities.
On BJP leaders setting the goal of coming to power in Telangana in next elections, Owaisi said the state under the leadership of Chandrashekhar Rao was making all-round progress and it believed in the composite culture. "RSS and BJP leaders will not succeed in their efforts," he said.
