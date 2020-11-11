Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM to Contest 2021 Bengal Assembly Polls, TMC Calls it BJP's B Team

With Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) announcing its decision to contest the 2021 assembly polls in West Bengal, the ruling TMC in the state Wednesday called it a "communal force which acts as the B team of BJP".

Buoyed by the results in the Bihar assembly polls, Owaisi had on Tuesday night announced that AIMIM would contest the polls in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and other states but did not divulge details on an alliance with other parties.