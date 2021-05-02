Asansol Dakshin Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Asansol Dakshin Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

280. Asansol Dakshin (Asansol South) (आसनसोल दक्षिण), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Asansol Dakshin is part of 40. Asansol Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.56%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,73,622 eligible electors, of which 1,41,139 were male, 1,32,474 female and 9 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Asansol Dakshin in 2021 is 939.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,47,366 eligible electors, of which 1,31,593 were male, 1,15,770 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,433 eligible electors, of which 1,13,260 were male, 91,175 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Asansol Dakshin in 2016 was 257. In 2011, there were 157.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Tapas Banerjee of TMC won in this seat by defeating Hemant Prabhakar of CPIM by a margin of 14,283 votes which was 7.7% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 38.54% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Tapas Banerjee of TMC won in this seat defeating Ashok Kumar Mukherjee of CPIM by a margin of 28,541 votes which was 17.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 55.75% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 280. Asansol Dakshin Assembly segment of Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Asansol Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Asansol Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Asansol Dakshin are: Agnimitra Paul (BJP), Prasanta Ghosh (CPIM), Sayani Ghosh (TMC), Singhasan Paswan (BSP), Shiuli Ruidas (BJMP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.36%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.07%, while it was 78.69% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 384 polling stations in 280. Asansol Dakshin constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 279. In 2011 there were 251 polling stations.

EXTENT:

280. Asansol Dakshin constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1. Ward Nos. 9, 18, 20, 34 to 50 of Asansol M. Corp., 2. Amrasota, Egra, Ballavpur, Jemari and Tirat GPs of CDB Raniganj. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Asansol Dakshin is 152 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Asansol Dakshin is: 23°38’06.0"N 87°02’39.8"E.

