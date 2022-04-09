Asansol Lok Sabha Bypoll: Abhishek Banerjee Campaigns for TMC Candidate Shatrughan Sinha, Attacks BJP

Asansol in West Bengal has once again become the battlefield for both Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party as TMC has fielded Shatrughan Sinha and BJP has fielded MLA Agnimitra Paul. The Lok Sabha by-poll to Asansol, necessitated after Babul Supriyo quit the BJP and also as its MP, is scheduled for April 12.

To give a tough fight, BJP banked on the former union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb to campaign for the party in Asansol. Shankar has criticized the law and order situation in Bengal.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee today campaigned for Sinha today at a stretch of 3 km in Asansol, a seat that was with the BJP for the last 10 years. During the campaigning, he highlighted the fuel price hike issue and said, “Everywhere prices are rising. People from every corner of India now looking for an opportunity to oust BJP. People of Asansol have got the opportunity to vote them out. You know why Asansol going for a vote because when you voted your MP here, he tried but could not work for people properly because of BJP. Babul Supriyo resigned and joined TMC. This election is not a vote to elect but votes to protest."

“BJP has fielded in a lot of people again from outside such as Ravi Shankar Prasad, Biplab Dev," he said. Launching an attack on Biplad Dev, Banerjee said, “Go and save Tripura. You don’t allow opposition. My car was attacked so many times."

Banerjee also hinted that more BJP leaders to join the TMC after Asansol polls. “Notices of ED and CBI cannot control TMC. The ‘Khela’ will start from Asansol. After this election, we will open door then you will see how many coming."

