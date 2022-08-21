Asansol Municipal Bypolls: Voting Underway, Clashes Erupt supporters of BJP & TMC

Clashes between the supporters of Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were on Sunday amid the ongoing municipal bypolls in the Asansol constituency of West Bengal.

“We had come to see whether polling was going on peacefully or not, but TMC supporters attacked us. TMC is rigging votes being cast,” news agency ANI qupted BJP MLA Laxman Ghorui as saying.

The voting had begun early in the day amid heavy security at the polling booth premises.

In the parliamentary constituency bypoll in Asansol that took place earlier this year, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha registered a landslide victory by securing 6,56,358 votes.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) won both Asansol parliamentary and Ballygunge Assembly seats by-elections held in April year.

In Ballygunge, TMC candidate Babul Supriyo won the bypolls securing 51,199 votes.

(With ANI inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here