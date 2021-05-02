Asansol Uttar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Asansol Uttar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

281. Asansol Uttar (Asansol North) (आसनसोल उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Asansol Uttar is part of 40. Asansol Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.92%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,75,583 eligible electors, of which 1,39,731 were male, 1,35,837 female and 15 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Asansol Uttar in 2021 is 972.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,49,511 eligible electors, of which 1,29,643 were male, 1,19,858 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,174 eligible electors, of which 1,09,042 were male, 92,132 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Asansol Uttar in 2016 was 201. In 2011, there were 131.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Moloy Ghatak of TMC won in this seat by defeating Nirmal Karmakar of BJP by a margin of 23,897 votes which was 13.01% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.12% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Ghatak Moloy of TMC won in this seat defeating Ranu Roychowdhury of CPIM by a margin of 47,793 votes which was 30.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 62.14% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 281. Asansol Uttar Assembly segment of Asansol Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Asansol Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Asansol Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Asansol Uttar are: Krishnendu Mukherjee (BJP), Moloy Ghatak (TMC), Danish Aziz (AIMEIM), Mohammad Mustaqim (RSMP), Sanjoy Chatterjee (SUCOIC), Nani Gopal Dawn (IND), Sunil Thakur (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.21%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.68%, while it was 76.86% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 7 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 380 polling stations in 281. Asansol Uttar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 279. In 2011 there were 248 polling stations.

EXTENT:

281. Asansol Uttar constituency comprises of the following areas of Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal: Ward Nos. 1 to 8, 10 to 17, 19, 21 to 33 of Asansol M. Corp. It shares an inter-state border with Paschim Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Asansol Uttar is 57 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Asansol Uttar is: 23°42’47.5"N 86°55’30.7"E.

