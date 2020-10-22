'Ashamed of Their Parents': Ravi Shankar, Nitish Launch Personal Attack on Lalu's Family in Hasanpur

Taking on the elder son of former Bihar chief minister couple Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap, in his own constituency of Hasanpur on Wednesday, Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that faces of Lalu and Rabri were missing from their party's campaign material because their sons were "ashamed" of their parents.

"While in Patna I passed by an RJD office. There were large-sized photos of one of the sons, the other's is missing. But what was startling was that the faces of 'mother and father' were absent from the party office hoardings. Seven-and-a-half years his father served as the chief minister, seven-and-a-half years his mother served as chief minister. Are you so ashamed of your parents that you are not even using their photos on your campaign material," Prasad said, addressing Tejashwi Yadav without taking his name.

"They know that the moment they bring in their parents, then people will talk about the pathetic rule of law under their regime. Subjects like kidnapping, theft, law and order, that were in doldrums in their regime, will come up," Ravi Shankar Prasad said in the election rally held at Hasanpur. This is the constituency from where JD(U) Raj Kumar Ray has been winning since 2010 and has been fielded again by his party.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who addressed the rally after his BJP colleague, also attacked the Yadav family. "With the grand daughter of such a legendary leader and former chief minister Daroga Prasad Rai, what did they do," Kumar said refering to the ugly spat between Aishwarya Rai, who was married to Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap, and has now sought divorce from him. Her father Chandrika Rai shifted to JD(U) just before the polls and is now fighting from another constituency.

"A scion has just landed here to fight polls. I asked Raj Kumar Ray [sitting MLA] how much time it takes to get from here to Patna. He said close to two-and-a-half to three hours. And the scion who has landed here to fight polls, in his parents' time one was not sure when one will reach Patna, eight hours, ten hours, no one knew," Prasad said in reference to Tej Pratap Yadav.