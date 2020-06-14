Ashok Chavan Admits to ‘Issues’ in Coalition, Cong to Demand Greater Say in Meet With Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Sunday admitted to “issues” among allies in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, saying a meeting to discuss the same has been sought with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Signs of unease in the Shiv Sena-led coalition have been visible for the last few days, with the Congress seeking a say in the decision-making process and inclusion in important meetings.

“There are some issues… We are trying to meet the CM to discuss all our issues with him in detail. We expect a meeting with him in the next two days,” former chief minister Ashok Chavan said.

Thackeray has reportedly been holding talks with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the third ally in the coalition, on various issues, including the Covid-19 pandemic and relief for people affected by cyclone Nisarga, with sources saying this has the Congress feeling left out.

News agency PTI had earlier quoted a Congress minister as saying that there is “some resentment within the party over certain issues, which we want to discuss with the CM and get resolved”.

Another party leader said that when the three-party government was formed in November last year and after the council of ministers was sworn in, it had been decided that there would be equal sharing of power and responsibilities.

The party source said that state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and PWD Minister Ashok Chavan will meet Thackeray on Monday to discuss the issues related to legislative council nominations from the Governor's quota, appointments for state-run boards.

State Congress leaders had met earlier this week to discuss the party leaders and ministers were not being made part of the decision-making process in the alliance government.

The chief minister's close aide Milind Narvekar was also present as an emissary of the CM to know the views of the Congress leadership.