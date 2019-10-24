Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Politics
1-min read

Ashok Chavan in Bhokar Election Results 2019: Ashok Chavan Leading

Live election result status of Ashok Chavan Bhokar Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Ashok Chavan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.

News18 Election Results Hub | News18.com

Updated:October 24, 2019, 10:33 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
INC
Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Ashok Chavan in Bhokar Election Results 2019: Ashok Chavan Leading
File photo of Ashok Chavan. (Image courtesy: Ashok Chavan/ Facebook)

Congress leader Ashok Chavan is a former chief minister of Maharashtra, who is contesting state assembly elections this year from Bhokar after losing the recent Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, he has also served as the minister for cultural affairs, industries, mines and protocol in the Vilasrao Deshmukh government. Chavan started his political career in the Congress as the general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. In 1987, he was even elected MP from Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. Currently, he is serving as the President of the Maharashtra Congress Committee.

