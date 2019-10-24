Maharashtra Assembly Elections
0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|YSRCP+
|TDP+
|INC+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Haryana Assembly Elections
0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|BJD+
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+/- 2014
|+0
|-0
|-0
|+0
Ashok Chavan in Bhokar Election Results 2019: Ashok Chavan Leading
Live election result status of Ashok Chavan Bhokar Maharashtra Assembly / Vidhab Sabha elections. Check if Ashok Chavan has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
File photo of Ashok Chavan. (Image courtesy: Ashok Chavan/ Facebook)
Congress leader Ashok Chavan is a former chief minister of Maharashtra, who is contesting state assembly elections this year from Bhokar after losing the recent Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, he has also served as the minister for cultural affairs, industries, mines and protocol in the Vilasrao Deshmukh government. Chavan started his political career in the Congress as the general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. In 1987, he was even elected MP from Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. Currently, he is serving as the President of the Maharashtra Congress Committee.
