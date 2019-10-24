Ashok Chavan in Bhokar Election Results 2019: Ashok Chavan Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Congress leader Ashok Chavan is a former chief minister of Maharashtra, who is contesting state assembly elections this year from Bhokar after losing the recent Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, he has also served as the minister for cultural affairs, industries, mines and protocol in the Vilasrao Deshmukh government. Chavan started his political career in the Congress as the general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee. In 1987, he was even elected MP from Nanded Lok Sabha constituency. Currently, he is serving as the President of the Maharashtra Congress Committee.

