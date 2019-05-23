English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Ashok Chavan Takes Responsibility for Congress' Debacle in Maharashtra
Ashok Chavan appealed to the party workers not to get disheartened and rather start preparations for the state Assembly polls due later this year.
File image of Congress leader Ashok Chavan. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan on Thursday accepted responsibility for his party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, saying they raised people's issues in the run-up to the polls but failed to succeed.
The Congress was trailing in all the seats it contested in the state, except Chandrapur where its nominee Suresh Dhanorkar was leading over his BJP rival and Union minister Hansraj Ahir.
To a query on whether he will continue as the state Congress chief, Chavan, who was also trailing in Nanded Lok Sabha seat, told reporters in his constituency that the party central leadership would take a call on his future role.
"I will give my views to the party leadership. I accept responsibility for our defeat. We relentlessly raised people's issues and took on the government, but it is sad that we did not get success," he said.
Chavan appealed to the party workers not to get disheartened and rather start preparations for the state Assembly polls due later this year.
To a question, the senior Congress leader admitted "neglect" on his part during the poll campaign in his constituency Nanded because of his pre-occupation elsewhere in the state as the party unit chief.
Congress leader Milind Deora, who was also trailing in Mumbai-South Lok Sabha seat, accepted the people's verdict "with all humility".
"Our candidates gave a strong and commendable fight to the BJP and Shiv Sena. We shall give a constructive yet an uncompromising opposition to them," he said.
In Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha, the BJP emerged victorious in one seat and was leading in 22 other seats while the Sena was ahead in 18 seats.
The Congress and its ally NCP were leading in one and four seats, respectively.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The Congress was trailing in all the seats it contested in the state, except Chandrapur where its nominee Suresh Dhanorkar was leading over his BJP rival and Union minister Hansraj Ahir.
To a query on whether he will continue as the state Congress chief, Chavan, who was also trailing in Nanded Lok Sabha seat, told reporters in his constituency that the party central leadership would take a call on his future role.
"I will give my views to the party leadership. I accept responsibility for our defeat. We relentlessly raised people's issues and took on the government, but it is sad that we did not get success," he said.
Chavan appealed to the party workers not to get disheartened and rather start preparations for the state Assembly polls due later this year.
To a question, the senior Congress leader admitted "neglect" on his part during the poll campaign in his constituency Nanded because of his pre-occupation elsewhere in the state as the party unit chief.
Congress leader Milind Deora, who was also trailing in Mumbai-South Lok Sabha seat, accepted the people's verdict "with all humility".
"Our candidates gave a strong and commendable fight to the BJP and Shiv Sena. We shall give a constructive yet an uncompromising opposition to them," he said.
In Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha, the BJP emerged victorious in one seat and was leading in 22 other seats while the Sena was ahead in 18 seats.
The Congress and its ally NCP were leading in one and four seats, respectively.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It's 'Game of Thrones': Twitter Sums Up Lok Sabha Election Results 2019
- Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What Indians are Googling About Modi and Rahul
- ICC World Cup 2019 | When David Toppled Goliath at the Grandest Stage
- WWDC 2019: Apple Sends Media Invites, Here’s What to Expect From the Event
- I Stayed in a Hotel with Amazon Echo-Powered Room Service, and it was Rather Useful
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results