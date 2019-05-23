Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Ashok Chavan Takes Responsibility for Congress' Debacle in Maharashtra

Ashok Chavan appealed to the party workers not to get disheartened and rather start preparations for the state Assembly polls due later this year.

PTI

Updated:May 23, 2019, 7:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ashok Chavan Takes Responsibility for Congress' Debacle in Maharashtra
File image of Congress leader Ashok Chavan. (Image: PTI)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan on Thursday accepted responsibility for his party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, saying they raised people's issues in the run-up to the polls but failed to succeed.

The Congress was trailing in all the seats it contested in the state, except Chandrapur where its nominee Suresh Dhanorkar was leading over his BJP rival and Union minister Hansraj Ahir.

To a query on whether he will continue as the state Congress chief, Chavan, who was also trailing in Nanded Lok Sabha seat, told reporters in his constituency that the party central leadership would take a call on his future role.

"I will give my views to the party leadership. I accept responsibility for our defeat. We relentlessly raised people's issues and took on the government, but it is sad that we did not get success," he said.

Chavan appealed to the party workers not to get disheartened and rather start preparations for the state Assembly polls due later this year.

To a question, the senior Congress leader admitted "neglect" on his part during the poll campaign in his constituency Nanded because of his pre-occupation elsewhere in the state as the party unit chief.

Congress leader Milind Deora, who was also trailing in Mumbai-South Lok Sabha seat, accepted the people's verdict "with all humility".

"Our candidates gave a strong and commendable fight to the BJP and Shiv Sena. We shall give a constructive yet an uncompromising opposition to them," he said.

In Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha, the BJP emerged victorious in one seat and was leading in 22 other seats while the Sena was ahead in 18 seats.

The Congress and its ally NCP were leading in one and four seats, respectively.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram