Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan Govt Moves Supreme Court Against Citizenship Amendment Act

File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

  • News18.com New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 16, 2020, 4:01 PM IST
The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court on Monday.

Gehlot has been very vocal about the issue and repeatedly attacked the central government over the controversial legislation.

He has demanded its withdrawal for maintaining peace and harmony in the country.

The chief minister has mentioned on various occasions that his government will not implement CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. A resolution against CAA was also passed in the state assembly in January.

The CAA was enacted in December last year with an aim to grant citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who had entered India fleeing religious persecution.

