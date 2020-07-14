Ashok Gehlot Meets Rajasthan Ministers after Party Sacks Sachin Pilot & His Loyalists

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other ministers convened a meeting at his residence on Tuesday evening for a Cabinet meeting, hours after the ruling Congress sacked Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and two others from the cabinet.

Gehlot and the other ministers arrived at his residence from a hotel where they were holed up amid the power tussle between Gehlot and Pilot.

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) decided in the afternoon to sack Pilot and two of his loyalists, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, from the cabinet.

Pilot was also removed as the president of the state Congress unit after he and MLAs close to him skipped two CLP meetings, where party legislators expressed confidence in Gehlot's leadership.

The Cabinet meeting was followed by another of the Council of Ministers.

After the sacking of the three ministers, the 12 senior ministers, including the CM, remain in the Cabinet. The council of ministers has 10 ministers of state.

Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande also dissolved the State Executive unit, all other departments and cells of the Rajasthan PCC. "The new State Executive unit, all departments and cells will be constituted after new PCC chief (Govind Singh Dotasara) was appointed today," he said.