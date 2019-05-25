Take the pledge to vote

Rumours of Rahul's Resignation Baseless, Says Ashok Gehlot; Praises His 'Fighting Spirit'

Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation at the Congress Working Committee meeting on Saturday.

May 25, 2019
Rumours of Rahul's Resignation Baseless, Says Ashok Gehlot; Praises His 'Fighting Spirit'
File photo of Rahul Gandhi with Ashok Gehlot.
New Delhi: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter on Friday night to address rumours of Congress President Rahul Gandhi's resignation after the party's abysmal defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

"After the 2019 mandate, rumours of Congress president's resignation are baseless and irrelevant. We shall never forget that it was because of Rahul Gandhi's tireless efforts and fighting spirit that Congress was able to put a strong challenge to NDA government," he said.




The Congress president is likely to offer his resignation at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25 in the national capital. The CWC is expected to reject the offer.

Gehlot's tweet came in the wake of a series of resignations from Congress state unit chiefs. While Uttar Pradesh state party chief Raj Babbar sent his resignation to Gandhi, Odisha state unit chief Niranjan Patnaik also announced he would step down.

Praising Gandhi's leadership, Gehlot said that the grand old party is sure to bounce back soon. "We fought hard for a cause. Under Rahul Gandhi's exemplary leadership, we will bounce back and will continue to serve the nation," he said.
