Ashok Gehlot Presents 'People’s Budget', Rs 1,000cr Fund for Farmers, Janta Clinics Announced

Ashok Gehlot announced a Rs 1,000 crore farmers' welfare fund, a policy for new and renewable energy projects, set a target of Rs 16,000 crore crop loans from cooperative banks and said 'Nandi Shala' will be built in each gram panchayat.

News18.com

Updated:July 10, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
Ashok Gehlot Presents 'People's Budget', Rs 1,000cr Fund for Farmers, Janta Clinics Announced
File photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.
Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday presented the Budget for 2019-20 which proposed a Rs 1,000 crore fund for farmers' welfare apart from various schemes in irrigation, renewable energy and health sectors.

Presenting the Budget in the Rajasthan assembly, Gehlot said a separate feeder at a cost of Rs 5,200 crore will be established to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to farmers.

He added that it is a people's Budget and has been prepared considering their sentiments and suggestions.

"We have made efforts to include the suggestions and sentiments of the people. The Budget was prepared after discussion with all sections of the society. Achieving new heights in development would be priority of the state government," Gehlot said while presenting the Budget.

Gehlot announced a Rs 1,000 crore farmers' welfare fund, a policy for new and renewable energy projects, set a target of Rs 16,000 crore crop loans from cooperative banks and said 'Nandi Shala' will be built in each gram panchayat.

The chief minister also announced Rs 927 crore for state highways, Janta Clinics on the lines of Mohalla Clinics in Delhi, new policy for electric vehicles, and said no permission will be required for MSMEs for the first three years.

He also announced including 104 types of new medicines in the state government's free medicine scheme and Rs 1,000 crore assistance under the CM Youth Employment Scheme. Besides, 75,000 vacant positions will be filled in various government departments to provide jobs to the youth.

The chief minister also criticised the previous BJP government for improper implementation of the UDAY scheme in the state. He said the previous government had claimed that Discoms will be rescued from financial crisis, but the scheme was implemented without planning.

He said the state's debt has increased due to poor financial planning of the previous government, which took huge loans without much thought.

