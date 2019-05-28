English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Priyanka Gandhi Meet Rahul at His Residence as Cong Crisis Deepens
The meeting comes a day after Rahul Gandhi cancelled all his appointments for the day and Ashok Gehlot could not meet him.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had a series of visitors on Tuesday with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as well as Rajasthan's ruling duo Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot calling on him amid rumblings of discontent in the state and his insistence on quitting.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Pilot met Gandhi at his residence here followed by Chief Minister Gehlot.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was present during the discussions, party insiders said. The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and general secretary K C Venugopal also met the party president at his Tughlaq Lane home.
It is not immediately known what transpired at the meetings.
All senior leaders since Saturday have been trying to convince Rahul Gandhi to take back his resignation, but he seems to be adamant about going ahead with his decision to step down as party president.
Faced with a colossal electoral defeat, the Congress has been riven by internal turmoil. As the party grapples with a severe existential crisis, its governments in both Karnataka and Rajasthan teeter on the brink with reports suggesting the BJP may try to wrest power in both states.
The Congress drew a blank in Rajasthan as the NDA won all 25 Lok Sabha seats. In Karnataka, where it formed a government with the JD(S) in May last year, the Congress managed to win only one Lok Sabha seat out of 28.
On Monday, Rahul Gandhi cancelled all his appointments for the day and Gehlot could not meet him.
After Rahul Gandhi gave Gehlot a tongue lashing for putting his son above the party at a CWC meeting on Saturday, two days after the Lok Sabha votes were counted, several Rajasthan ministers and MLAs are demanding that accountability be fixed and action taken for the Lok Sabha poll debacle.
According to some leaders who attended the Congress Working Committee meeting, Gandhi did a lot of "plain-speaking" in his surgical analysis of the role of several party leaders while himself offering to quit as the party president.
Ticking-off Gehlot for camping in Jodhpur for his son Vaibhav's election, Gandhi said the chief minister spent days campaigning extensively for his son in Jodhpur and neglected the rest of the state.
The CWC meeting was held in the backdrop of the Congress winning just 52 Lok Sabha seats and drawing a nought in 18 states and Union Territories. Gandhi himself lost from the family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, though he won from Wayanad in Kerala.
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Pilot met Gandhi at his residence here followed by Chief Minister Gehlot.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi was present during the discussions, party insiders said. The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and general secretary K C Venugopal also met the party president at his Tughlaq Lane home.
It is not immediately known what transpired at the meetings.
All senior leaders since Saturday have been trying to convince Rahul Gandhi to take back his resignation, but he seems to be adamant about going ahead with his decision to step down as party president.
Faced with a colossal electoral defeat, the Congress has been riven by internal turmoil. As the party grapples with a severe existential crisis, its governments in both Karnataka and Rajasthan teeter on the brink with reports suggesting the BJP may try to wrest power in both states.
The Congress drew a blank in Rajasthan as the NDA won all 25 Lok Sabha seats. In Karnataka, where it formed a government with the JD(S) in May last year, the Congress managed to win only one Lok Sabha seat out of 28.
On Monday, Rahul Gandhi cancelled all his appointments for the day and Gehlot could not meet him.
After Rahul Gandhi gave Gehlot a tongue lashing for putting his son above the party at a CWC meeting on Saturday, two days after the Lok Sabha votes were counted, several Rajasthan ministers and MLAs are demanding that accountability be fixed and action taken for the Lok Sabha poll debacle.
According to some leaders who attended the Congress Working Committee meeting, Gandhi did a lot of "plain-speaking" in his surgical analysis of the role of several party leaders while himself offering to quit as the party president.
Ticking-off Gehlot for camping in Jodhpur for his son Vaibhav's election, Gandhi said the chief minister spent days campaigning extensively for his son in Jodhpur and neglected the rest of the state.
The CWC meeting was held in the backdrop of the Congress winning just 52 Lok Sabha seats and drawing a nought in 18 states and Union Territories. Gandhi himself lost from the family bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, though he won from Wayanad in Kerala.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
-
Monday 27 May , 2019
PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Elections 2019: Record Number of Women Parliamentarians Elected, But Long Way to Go for Equal Representation
Monday 27 May , 2019 Marvel, DC, Netherrealm: The Three-Way Combat Game Showdown!
Monday 27 May , 2019 PM Modi’s Speech To BJP Workers in Varanasi. “Chemistry Has Triumphed Poll Arithmetic"
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Thinks an Alternative Career for Katrina Kaif Could be to Get Married and Produce Babies
- Asus Zenfone 6 Takes Over No. 1 Spot in DxOMark Selfie Camera Rankings
- Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Would Have Been in Avengers Endgame But It's a Long Story
- Deepika Padukone Reveals Designer Sabyasachi was the First Person to Know About Her Wedding
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Malinga Shares His Secret Weapon With Stoinis
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results