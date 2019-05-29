English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ashok Gehlot Should Resign, Says UP Deputy CM
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma claimed that Congress' rout in the state reflected that the Ashok Gehlot government had lost the people's confidence.
File photo of Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
Loading...
Jaipur: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Wednesday that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should take the responsibility of the Congress debacle in the Lok Sabha election in the state and should resign.
The Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed that Congress' rout in the state reflected that the Gehlot government had lost the people's confidence.
"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should tender his resignation over the defeat in the Lok Sabha election. He could not make his son (Vaibhav) win (from Jodhpur) and he should take the responsibility," Sharma told reporters here.
He added that Gehlot had no "moral authority" to remain on the post.
On speculation that the BJP might attempt to destabilise the Gehlot government, Sharma said the BJP was not looking for an opportunity in the "internal crisis" of the Congress.
"We do not believe in government formation by defection. However, if the hearts of some of their leaders get changed then what BJP can do in this? he asked.
The BJP won 24 of the state's 25 Lok Sabha seats, while alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one seat.
Sharma also targeted the Congress government over removing the "Veer" prefix from Savarkar's name.
"The Gehlot government has a negative approach, he said.
Sharma is on a day's visit to the state. He called on Governor Kalyan Singh and also visited Salasar Balaji temple in Churu and Khatushaym temple in Sikar.
Sharma also claimed that the country would become a superpower under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed that Congress' rout in the state reflected that the Gehlot government had lost the people's confidence.
"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should tender his resignation over the defeat in the Lok Sabha election. He could not make his son (Vaibhav) win (from Jodhpur) and he should take the responsibility," Sharma told reporters here.
He added that Gehlot had no "moral authority" to remain on the post.
On speculation that the BJP might attempt to destabilise the Gehlot government, Sharma said the BJP was not looking for an opportunity in the "internal crisis" of the Congress.
"We do not believe in government formation by defection. However, if the hearts of some of their leaders get changed then what BJP can do in this? he asked.
The BJP won 24 of the state's 25 Lok Sabha seats, while alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one seat.
Sharma also targeted the Congress government over removing the "Veer" prefix from Savarkar's name.
"The Gehlot government has a negative approach, he said.
Sharma is on a day's visit to the state. He called on Governor Kalyan Singh and also visited Salasar Balaji temple in Churu and Khatushaym temple in Sikar.
Sharma also claimed that the country would become a superpower under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 PM Modi's Advice To Newly-Elected MPs, "Shun VIP Culture"
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Facebook Deleted Over 2 Billion Fake Accounts In Three Months
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Student Discount Plans Introduced in India
- Sona Mohapatra Gets Death Threat Over Comment on Salman Khan, Shares Screenshots on Twitter
- Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
- Remember 'Egg Boy' From Australia? He Just Donated Rs 48 Lakh to Christchurch Victims
- IAF All-Women Crew Makes History, Flies Mi-17 Helicopter for the First Time
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results