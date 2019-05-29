Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Ashok Gehlot Should Resign, Says UP Deputy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma claimed that Congress' rout in the state reflected that the Ashok Gehlot government had lost the people's confidence.

PTI

Updated:May 29, 2019, 8:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ashok Gehlot Should Resign, Says UP Deputy CM
File photo of Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
Loading...
Jaipur: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Wednesday that Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should take the responsibility of the Congress debacle in the Lok Sabha election in the state and should resign.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed that Congress' rout in the state reflected that the Gehlot government had lost the people's confidence.

"Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should tender his resignation over the defeat in the Lok Sabha election. He could not make his son (Vaibhav) win (from Jodhpur) and he should take the responsibility," Sharma told reporters here.

He added that Gehlot had no "moral authority" to remain on the post.

On speculation that the BJP might attempt to destabilise the Gehlot government, Sharma said the BJP was not looking for an opportunity in the "internal crisis" of the Congress.

"We do not believe in government formation by defection. However, if the hearts of some of their leaders get changed then what BJP can do in this? he asked.

The BJP won 24 of the state's 25 Lok Sabha seats, while alliance partner Rashtriya Loktantrik Party won one seat.

Sharma also targeted the Congress government over removing the "Veer" prefix from Savarkar's name.

"The Gehlot government has a negative approach, he said.

Sharma is on a day's visit to the state. He called on Governor Kalyan Singh and also visited Salasar Balaji temple in Churu and Khatushaym temple in Sikar.

Sharma also claimed that the country would become a superpower under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram