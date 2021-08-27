Facing Health Issues After Covid, Ashok Gehlot to Undergo Angioplasty at Jaipur Hosp

Ashok Gehlot will undergo angioplasty at Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital, the Rajasthan chief minister tweeted on Friday. He informed that after Covid-19, he had been experiencing health issues and went for a check-up after a day ago after “severe pain in the chest".

“Post Covid I was having health issues & Since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT NGO done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I’m getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine & will be back soon. Your blessings & well wishes r with me (sic)," he tweeted. Gehlot and his wife Sunita had tested positive for the coronavirus in April this year.

