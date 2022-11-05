CHANGE LANGUAGE
Ashok Gehlot's Delhi Visit Cancelled Due to Poor Health
Ashok Gehlot's Delhi Visit Cancelled Due to Poor Health

Last Updated: November 05, 2022, 15:05 IST

Jaipur, India

There was no official communication from the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's Office (Photo via News18 Hindi)

The last official communication came on Friday when the Lokesh Sharma, Gehlot's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), confirmed that the Chief Minister was due to land in Delhi at 4 p.m. that evening.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s much-awaited visit to Delhi was cancelled due to his poor health, sources said on Saturday.

However, there was no official communication from the Chief Minister’s Office since then

When IANS tried calling the concerned officials, there was no response.

Congress sources have also confirmed that Gehlot’s Gujarat programme also remains cancelled in wake of his ailing health.

