Ashok Nagar Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Ashok Nagar Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Ashok Nagar is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Ashok Nagar was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are nine candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Ashok Nagar seat. This is a Scheduled Caste constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Ashok Nagar constituency: Jajpal Singh 'Jajji' (Bharatiya Janata Party), Stromblin T R Bhandari (Bahujan Samaj Party), Asha Dohare (Indian National Congress), Alok (Independent), Kishna Ahirwar Badagoan (Independent), Komal Prasad Shakya 'Shadoura' (Independent), Bundelsingh (Independent), Manoj Kumar Bhaiyaji (Independent), Ramesh Sendo Sundarlal Khateek (Sapaks Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.