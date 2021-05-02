Ashoknagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Ashoknagar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

101. Ashoknagar (अशोकनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Ashoknagar is part of 17. Barasat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,56,712 eligible electors, of which 1,29,204 were male, 1,27,501 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ashoknagar in 2021 is 987.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,27,073 eligible electors, of which 1,15,113 were male, 1,11,958 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,115 eligible electors, of which 99,144 were male, 93,971 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ashoknagar in 2016 was 842. In 2011, there were 613.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Dhiman Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating Satyasebi Kar of CPIM by a margin of 22,899 votes which was 11.67% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 49.98% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dhiman Roy of TMC won in this seat defeating Satyasebi Kar of CPIM by a margin of 27,692 votes which was 16.24% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 55.39% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 101. Ashoknagar Assembly segment of Barasat Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Barasat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Barasat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Ashoknagar are: Jagadish Ray (BSP), Tanuja Chakraborty (BJP), Narayan Goswami (TMC), Angshumali Barai (GCMM), Tapas Banerjee (RSMP), Tarak Rajak Das (SUCOIC), Tanuja Chakraborty (IND), Dr Sumay Hira (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 84.37%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 86.44%, while it was 88.34% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 351 polling stations in 101. Ashoknagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 263. In 2011 there were 235 polling stations.

EXTENT:

101. Ashoknagar constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Habra-II and 2. Ashoknagar Kalyangarh (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Ashoknagar is 127 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ashoknagar is: 22°50’49.9"N 88°35’22.2"E.

