Ashti Election Results 2019 Live Updates (आष्टी): Ajabe Balasaheb Bhausaheb of NCP Leads

231. Ashti (आष्टी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Marathwada region and Beed district of Maharashtra and is part of Beed Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.18% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.36%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.99%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,72,216 eligible electors, of which 1,98,646 were male, 1,73,570 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,864 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ashti Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME LJD -- -- Rajabhau Alias Devidas Ganpat Deshmukh LSP -- -- Sanjay Uttamrao Khandekar BSP -- -- Vishnu Jijaba Gadekar NOTA -- -- Nota VBA -- -- Namdev Sugriv Sanap AMPI -- -- Kale Tukaram Nana BJP -- -- Bhimrao Anandrao Dhonde IND -- -- Dada Narayan Tastode IND -- -- Dnyandeo Rambhau Thorve NCP -- -- Ajabe Balasaheb Bhausaheb LEADING

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,41,703 eligible electors, of which 1,84,338 were male, 1,57,364 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 1,864 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 3,10,902.

Ashti has an elector sex ratio of 873.77.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dhonde Bhimrao Anandrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 5982 votes which was 2.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.23% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dhas Suresh Ramchandra of NCP won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 34690 votes which was 16.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 55.18% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 231. Ashti Assembly segment of Beed Lok Sabha constituency. Beed Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 7 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 64.54%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 73.37%, while it was 69.28 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -8.83%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 438 polling stations in 231. Ashti constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 414.

Extent: 231. Ashti constituency comprises of the following areas of Beed district of Maharashtra: Ashti Tehsil, Patoda Tehsil, Shirur Tehsil (Part) Revenue Circle - Shirur.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ashti is: 18.9317 75.0985.

