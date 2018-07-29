English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Ashwasan Babu-Sushasan Babu': Rahul Hits Out at Modi, Nitish over Bihar Shelter Home Case
The matter came to light earlier this year when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by a Mumbai-based institute.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged abuse of girls at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur.
"The story of ashwasan babu (the man of assurances) and susashan babu (the man of good governance)...We have heard that the one who was elected (Modi), has merely given the slogan 'beti bachao' (save the girl child)," Rahul said in a tweet.
Nitish Kumar is often referred to as 'sushasan babu' for his good governance plank. Congress has often accused Modi of making false promises and assurances which are never kept.
In his tweet, the Congress president also posted a news report that claimed 34 minors were abused at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur.
Meanwhile, the CBI has taken over the probe into the alleged abuse of minor girls at the shelter home in Muzaffarpur district, an official said on Sunday.
The case relates to mental, physical and sexual exploitation of the girls residing at the shelter home, according to an official.
The CBI has booked officers and employees of the shelter home.
The matter came to light earlier this year when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by a Mumbai-based institute.
The audit report stated that many girls at the shelter home had complained of sexual abuse. A special investigation team was formed to probe the complaints.
The NGO running the shelter home in Muzaffarpur was blacklisted and the girls were shifted to shelter homes in Patna and Madhubani.
‘आश्वासन बाबू’ और ‘सुशासन बाबू’ की कहानी l— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 29, 2018
हमने सुना है, कि जिसको चुना है,
उसने ‘बेटी बचाओ’ का सिर्फ़ नारा ही दिया हैl pic.twitter.com/kstuJTTmJM
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
