Asim Arun Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Former IPS officer Asim Arun took the political plunge recently, after opting for voluntary retirement and is contesting from Kannauj Sadar Assembly seat. Asim Arun has served in some of the top posts during his tenure as an IPS officer and is a well-known face in the bureaucratic circles. He is taking on Anil Dohre, a three-time SP MLA from Kannauj Sadar.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Asim Arun is 51 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 8.3 crore and total liabilies of Rs 0.

