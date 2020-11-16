'Ask BJP, Their Decision': Nitish 'Misses' Sushil Modi as His Deputy, Says Ally Should be Questioned About it

After swearing-in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth consecutive term, Nitish Kumar on Monday broke silence over former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi being dropped from the Cabinet and said that it was the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) decision to not field him. "It is the decision of the BJP to not field Sushil Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister. They should be asked about this," he said.

The JD(U) chief also confessed that he will miss working with his former deputy. Sushil Kumar Modi, who has been Kumar's deputy since 2005, was not included in the Bihar Cabinet this time. BJP leaders Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi swore-in as the new deputy chief ministers of the state with Kumar at the helm.

Kumar took oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the seventh time in two decades, in presence of top leaders of the NDA including Union Home minister Amit Shah and BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Talking about the NDA forming its government once again in the state, the chief minister said that it was solely based on the public's decision. "Based on the public's decision, NDA has once again formed the government in the state. We will work together and serve the people," he said.

Kumar was administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Patna, which was boycotted by the opposition 'Mahagathbandhan', a grand alliance of five parties led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The swearing-in of the 69-year-old leader marked the start of a tenure when his JD(U) stands enfeebled by an electoral setback and the BJP has emerged way too stronger than its regional ally for the first time.