English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aska Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Aska MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Aska MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
19. Aska is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.04% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.98%. The estimated literacy level of Aska is 69.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ladu Kishore Swain of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,11,997 votes which was 34.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 60.41% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Nityananda Pradhan of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,32,834 votes which was 33.17% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 59.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.58% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Aska was: Ladu Kishore Swain (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,50,999 men, 6,57,756 women and 25 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Aska Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Aska is: 19.6061 84.6725
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आस्का, ओडिशा (Hindi); আস্কা, ওড়িশা (Bengali); आस्का, ओडिशा (Marathi); આસ્કા, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); அஸ்கா, ஒடிசா (Tamil); ఆస్కా, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಅಸ್ಕಾ, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); അസ്ക, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
live
Status
party name
candidate name
--
--
--
--
AWAITED
In 2009, Nityananda Pradhan of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,32,834 votes which was 33.17% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 59.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
Aska Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Chakradhar Sahu
IND
--
--
K. Shyambabu Subudhi
NOTA
--
--
Nota
CPI(ML)(R)
--
--
Sankar Sahu
AIFB
--
--
Rajeeb Chandra Khadanga
BSP
--
--
Purna Chandra Nayak
BJD
--
--
Pramila Bisoyi
CPI
--
--
Rama Krushna Panda
BJP
--
--
Anita Subhadarshini
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.58% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Aska was: Ladu Kishore Swain (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,50,999 men, 6,57,756 women and 25 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Aska Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Aska is: 19.6061 84.6725
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आस्का, ओडिशा (Hindi); আস্কা, ওড়িশা (Bengali); आस्का, ओडिशा (Marathi); આસ્કા, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); அஸ்கா, ஒடிசா (Tamil); ఆస్కా, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಅಸ್ಕಾ, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); അസ്ക, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IWL 2019: Sethu FC Win 3rd Edition But Runners-Up Manipur Police SC Unhappy with Refereeing
- Now, Google Calendar Will Be Available In Dark Mode Too
- PUBG Mobile: Five Reasons Why PUBG The Most Popular Battle Royale Game in India
- Call of Duty Mobile Beta Rolling Out for Android Users in India
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results