Aska Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Aska Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Chakradhar Sahu IND -- -- K. Shyambabu Subudhi NOTA -- -- Nota CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Sankar Sahu AIFB -- -- Rajeeb Chandra Khadanga BSP -- -- Purna Chandra Nayak BJD -- -- Pramila Bisoyi CPI -- -- Rama Krushna Panda BJP -- -- Anita Subhadarshini

19. Aska is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Coastal Odisha region of Odisha in East India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.04% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.98%. The estimated literacy level of Aska is 69.42%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 2 on Thursday, April 18, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Ladu Kishore Swain of BJD won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 3,11,997 votes which was 34.81% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJD had a vote share of 60.41% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Nityananda Pradhan of BJD emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 2,32,834 votes which was 33.17% of the total votes polled. BJD had a vote share of 59.81% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 63.63% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.58% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Aska was: Ladu Kishore Swain (BJD) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,50,999 men, 6,57,756 women and 25 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Aska is: 19.6061 84.6725Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: आस्का, ओडिशा (Hindi); আস্কা, ওড়িশা (Bengali); आस्का, ओडिशा (Marathi); આસ્કા, ઓડિસા (Gujarati); அஸ்கா, ஒடிசா (Tamil); ఆస్కా, ఒడిషా (Telugu); ಅಸ್ಕಾ, ಒಡಿಶಾ (Kannada); അസ്ക, ഒഡിഷ (Malayalam).