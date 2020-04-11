Asked PM to Announce Rs 10 Lakh Crore Package to Fight Virus, Agreed on Lockdown Extension: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a national economic package worth Rs 10 lakh crore to fight the coronavirus crisis.

She made the appeal while expressing her support to the extension of the 21-day lockdown during the PM’s meeting via video conferencing with chief ministers of all states during the day.

After the meeting, Banerjee told reporters the central government has announced a package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore which is not even one per cent of the national gross domestic product (GDP).

“Look at the United States, it is spending of 10 per cent its GDP, while the UK is using 15 per cent and Japan 20 per cent. I have requested the PM for a ‘national economic package’ of Rs 10 lakh crore, so that we can reach the six per cent mark. We have already asked for a special package worth Rs 25,000 crore to deal with the crisis, but we are awaiting any response.”

Banerjee said she agreed with the PM on extending the lockdown till April 30 as he spoke about how the next two-three weeks are "crucial and critical" to fight the pandemic.

“The PM may have said this with some genuine reasons. I know people are suffering due to the lockdown. I would like to request all to bear with us,” the CM said.

Regarding the Centre’s directive to keep a close watch on some places in Bengal, Banerjee said nobody should play the communal card over coronavirus, adding “it’s not the time to indulge in communal virus”.

“I know which areas the Centre wants us to keep a close watch on. But we will not play a ‘communal virus’ here. We will fight this virus across the state wherever it is required,” she said.

Without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she said some people were trying to spread misinformation about the virus spread in Bengal. She said there is no tampering with the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state and a team has been set up to look into the matter.

“What will I achieve by hiding coronavirus cases in Bengal? Nothing can be achieved through this. I told the PM during the meeting that patients with mild infections are responding to medicines. I had earlier informed the PM about how we are updating our coronavirus statistics. It is unfortunate that even during such a crisis, there are people who are playing dirty politics,” she said.

During the meeting, Modi asked Banerjee to work on de-congesting markets and the latter responded saying she would work on it. Soon after the meeting, the CM is said to have spoken to respective police stations regarding the matter.

When asked about virus hotspots, the chief minister said the administration is referring to the spots as “macro planning of sensitive areas”.

“This will be done in humane manner. We will track and trace people. Proper sanitising will be done. We will ensure all emergency services are provided to the residents of these areas. There is nothing to worry. Like other states, we have also shown a map of sensitive areas during the meeting,” she said.

She said the state also highlighted during the meeting the importance of finding a balance between life and livelihood with a humane face.

Regarding donations through corporate social responsibility (CSR), Banerjee said she has urged the PM to make CSR benefits available to all the states. “There should be no discrimination between the PMCARES and the state-level relief funds,” she added.

She said she is against the resumption of international flight services and train services at the moment. “We will allow bakeries to function, but proper protocol should be followed so that no violation takes place. Six fresh cases have been reported so far. There are 95 active patients,” she added.

Earlier in the day, the cardiology and male medicine wards of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital were sealed after swab reports of two patients who died on Friday tested positive.

The entire area was sanitised and patients undergoing treatment at the wards have been removed to other wings of the hospital. “We have prepared a list of 40 people, including doctors, nurses and health workers whose swab samples were collected and sent for tests,” a senior health official said.