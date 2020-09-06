Assam Assembly Elections: AASU-AJYCP's Party Plans to Contest 80-100 Seats in Polls

The political party to be launched by the All Assam Students' Union and AJYCP will contest 80-100 seats in the assembly elections in Assam due early next year, a top AASU leader said on Sunday. After the 18-member 'Assam Advisory Committee' suggested the two organisations to form a political party, a source close to the development said the new outfit will be launched within the next 10 days.

Though the AASU and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) will not forge any pre-poll alliance with the Congress or be part of its proposed 'Grand Alliance', it is open for an understanding with the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), AASU general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi told.